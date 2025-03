Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a touchdown as Philadelphia executed a “tush push” against Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Whoever thought a quarterback sneak on a double dose of steroids would cause so much of a stir?

The “tush push” came under scrutiny once again prior to this week’s NFL Combine and NFL owners will likely vote on a possible rule change next month at the league meeting.

If no change happens — it would require approval of 24 of 32 teams — then I expect coaches and players will take whatever measures to fix it.

Here’s what I would suggest, though it’s a penalty, and borderline nefarious:

When a team – let’s say, the Eagles – has the ball near the goal line, as soon as the center places his hands on the ball, I’d immediately jump offside and take dead aim at the ball and whatever body part is touching it.

I’d do it again, until the referees grant the team a touchdown, which officials — I learned this while watching the Commanders continue to dive over the line during the playoffs — are allowed to do.

This could have many effects:

>> It could cause the next snap to be executed quickly and possibly cause the offense to jump before the ball is snapped, resulting in an offensive penalty;

>> It could result to an injury to the pinkies and other digits of the center, impacting the next snap.

OK, that second one sounds pretty wicked, dirty.

But watching football all my life, I always said the difference between college and the NFL was this: In college, players try to tackle you; in the NFL, they try to hurt you.

NFL players used to employ their helmets as a weapon to take guys out; they used to head-hunt receivers coming over the middle; they used to go after quarterback’s knees.

That’s the mindset of some NFL people, so I know someone must be thinking of any means to stop the “tush push.”

If an injury factor becomes involved, that would make teams think twice and force the NFL to alter its rules.

Right now, the injury factor leans more toward the teams that’s trying to stop the mass of humanity avalanching toward them.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott raised that issue at the combine this week.

“There’s always been an injury risk with that play,” he said at a press conference at the combine in Indianapolis. “The techniques that are used with that play have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players.”

But I feel the NFL will modify the rule while also strictly enforcing the rule that’s in place.

According to the NFL rulebook, under Rule 12. Player Conduct. Section 1 – Blocking, Use Of Hands And Arms. Article 4. Assisting The Runner And Interlocking Interference, it says:

No offensive player may:

1. pull a runner in any direction at any time;

2. use interlocking interference, by grasping a teammate or by using his hands or arms to encircle the body of a teammate in an effort to block an opponent; or

3. push or throw his body against a teammate to aid him in an attempt to obstruct an opponent or to recover a loose ball.

Penalty: For assisting the runner, interlocking interference, or illegal use of hands, arms, or body by the offense: Loss of 10 yards.

All the league has to do is change some of the wording or add “push” to No. 1 to say “pull or push a runner with more than one player …”

That would eliminate amassing six players to target a specific area to attack on the defense.

Football has adjusted its rules to take care of such plays or gamesmanship forever.

Oregon used an intentional 12th-man to prevent big plays and burn the clock in its early-season win over Ohio State. Four days later, the NCAA closed the (Dan) Lanning Loophole with a new rules interpretation on how to handle the penalty in the final two minutes of either half.

In the NFL, teams — while not admitting it — have intentionally held in order to burn the clock. In the 2013 Super Bowl, the Ravens, while punting from their own end zone with 11 seconds left, held every rusher while taking an intentional safety, shaving seven seconds off the clock to help preserve the win over the 49ers.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh insinuated such a ploy weeks after when video was released of him asking an assistant how much time can you take off? The answer was something like this, “I think I can take all of it.” In other words, grab and hold every rusher so that it would take time to get to the punter, who ran to the corner and waited for anyone to break free.

The NFL coaches and players will find a way to self-police the game.

That’s why I say, if the league doesn’t alter the “tush push” rule the coaches and players will take matters into their own hands and fix it.

Reach Curtis Murayama at cmurayama@staradvertiser.com.