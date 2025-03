Hawaii first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa beat the throw to Northeastern catcher Gregory Bozzo to score off a double by infielder Elijah Ickes during Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii pitcher Liam O’Brien pitched a one-hitter over seven innings against Northeastern in Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

Another Sunday matinee, another lights-out performance from Hawaii right-handed pitcher Liam O’Brien.

Before a crowd of 1,771 at Les Murakami Stadium, O’Brien pitched a one-hitter over seven scoreless innings to boost the Rainbow Warriors to an 11-3 victory over Northeastern.

O’Brien allowed only Justin Bosland’s bunt single in the third inning. It was the first hit O’Brien has allowed in 17 1/3 inning this season, his first with UH since transferring from Gonzaga. He struck out six, walked one and went to three-ball counts to four of the 23 batters he faced.

O’Brien has not allowed an earned run this season, including 13 1/3 scoreless innings in three Sunday games.

Once again, O’Brien tabled his forkball and went with his bread (96-mph fastball) and butter (mid-80s curveball) pitches to mesmerize the Boston-based Huskies.

O’Brien admittedly hit a wall in the third inning, but fought through for his deepest outing in five appearances this year.

“I felt good, but today was kind of a grind out there,” O’Brien said. “I was pretty tired after the third inning. It felt like a marathon, but I stuck through it. … I just had to dig deep, and find whatever I could to get through it.”

The previous Sunday, O’Brien was notified that morning he would start. This time, he had five days to prepare.

“It was a normal week for me,” he said. “I did what I did last week. I prepared and did everything I could for today.”

O’Brien also received support from his infielders. In the seventh, Shunsuke Sakaino fielded a ball in the gap between first and second and, from short right field, fired to first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa for the inning’s second out. “I try to practice those,” Sakaino said. “I try to range out. And Ben’s reliable. If I throw it in his area, Ben will pick it.”

On the next play, Elijah Ickes went deep in the hole at short, pirouetted and threw to Zeigler-Namoa to end the seventh.

“It’s so easy,” Zeigler-Namoa said of catching his infielders’ throws. “They make it so easy. As long as they get it to me, I know I’ve got a good chance.”

Jared Quandt smacked a three-run homer, a rocket over the right-field fence, in the sixth inning to stretch the ’Bows’ lead to 8-0. Quandt drove in five runs.

“It was a great feeling,” Quandt said of his 10th career homer. “Most of the time, you get a ball up in the air to right you normally know. I kind of knew right off the bat. I was fired up for my first one of the year.”

Xaige Lancaster added a bases-empty homer in the UH eighth.

“It was the first one in front of the family in a Hawaii jersey so it was special,” said Lancaster, a Hilo High graduate who played at New Mexico State as a freshman, transferred to UH in August 2023, and redshirted last season.

Of the home run, Lancaster said: “It was special. Our coaches gave us a goal to lock in and see every pitch of the game. I feel that keeps us wired, keeps us into the game, keeps us locked in. … (Andrew Rogovic) threw me a hanging slider. I was struggling to hit the slider lately. I got (a slider) up, saw it well, kept my hands back, and good things happen to good people.”

Sakaino reached base in each of his first five plate appearances on two singles and three hit by pitches.

“It’s good for the team, but it’s very sore,” Sakaino said of being struck three times. “I stayed in there, got hit for the team, and let the other guys get hits.”

“Phenomenal,” UH coach Rich Hill said of the ’Bows’ all-around effort. “Great starting pitching. The offense came alive after (amassing six hits on) Saturday. Amazing defense. You’ve seen Matt (Miura, the center fielder) do his thing out there. But now it’s Elijah with that Kobe Bryant play, and the same thing with (Sakaino).”

The ’Bows, who improved to 9-2, play host to the Huskies in today’s finale of the four-game series. The ’Bows won two of the first three games.

HAWAII 11, NORTHEASTERN 3

HUSKIES AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Gerety rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 1

Bentley ph/rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Maldonado cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 0

Lane dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 0

Goodman ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 0

Bozzo c 4 0 0 0 0 2 0

J. Doyle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 0

Feinberg lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 0

Bosland 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 1

DiGriorgio ph/3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cha 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 0

Totals 30 3 4 3 2 9 3

RAINBOW WARRIORS AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Sakaino 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 2

Miura cf 3 2 1 0 2 2 0

Bowen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Zeigler-Namoa 1b4 1 2 4 0 0 1

Kuni 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ickes ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 3

Kinzie ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Quandt rf 3 1 2 5 0 0 0

Salmon ph/rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Lancaster 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 0

Nushida dh 4 0 3 0 0 1 0

Nahaku lf/cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 5

Vergel de Dios c 4 1 0 0 0 2 0

Totals 35 11 14 11 3 7 11

N’Eastern (4-4) 000 000 012 — 3 4 1

Hawaii (9-2) 003 014 21x —11 14 0

E—Hauser. DP—Hawaii 1. LOB—Northeastern 3, Hawaii 11.

2B—Doyle, Zeigler. HR—Goodman,

Quandt, Lancaster. SB—Bosland, Miura.

NORTHEASTERN IP H R ER BB SO

Cabral (L, 1-2) 4 7 4 3 0 4

Hauser 1 2 3 3 1 0

Cropper 12

3 3 3 3 1 2

Coniglio 1

3 0 0 0 0 0

Rogovic 1 2 1 1 1 1

HAWAII IP H R ER BB SO

O’Brien (W, 2-0) 7 1 0 0 1 6

Adamson 2 3 3 3 1 3

HBP—by Cabral (Sakaino); by Cabral (Lancaster); by Cabral (Nushida); by Cabral

(Sakaino); by Hauser (Vergel); by J. Cropper (Sakaino); by Adamson (Feinberg).

Umpires—(plate): Sid Aguilar; (First): Darrel

Mason; (Third): Javier Navarro . T—2:43.

A—1,771.