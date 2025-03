Scoreboard – March 3, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Northeastern vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans

L’Orange Park.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon; Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Punahou I at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: University at

Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha at Saint Louis;

‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

College women: Southern New

Hampshire vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. at

Diamond Head Tennis Center.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park; Kamehameha at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA,

6:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at Punahou (Varsity I-AA at 5 p.m.; Varsity I at 6 p.m.).

Kamehameha at ‘Iolani (Varsity I-AA at

5 p.m.; Varsity I at 6 p.m.).