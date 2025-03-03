Hawaii Hilo hires Reed Sunahara as women’s volleyball coach

Former Hilo High star and veteran Division I college volleyball coach Reed Sunahara has been named the Vulcans women’s volleyball program’s eighth head coach, it was announced by Hawaii Hilo Director of Athletics Patrick Guillen today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reed Sunahara to our university ‘ohana,” Guillen said in a release. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber and pedigree as part of our team. The fact that he is a local boy from Hilo is just icing on the cake.”

Sunahara returns to the Big Island and collegiate volleyball after serving nine seasons as head coach at West Virginia (2015-2023), where he helped lead the Mountaineers to their first-ever NCAA postseason appearance in 2021.

Prior to that, he was also head coach at the State University of New York at Buffalo (2014), Cincinnati (2000-2011) and Toledo (1995-1996).

During his time at Cincinnati, the Bearcats went 289-109 (.726) with eight NCAA postseason appearances and six conference championships (2000, 2001, 2003 Conference USA regular season; 2008, 2010 Big East regular season; 2011 Big East Tournament). He was named conference Coach of the Year in 2001, 2008 and 2010. Overall, he has compiled 431 career wins.

“First of all, I want to thank chancellor Irwin, Melanie Brokaw, Kula Oda and Paul Regrutto for their time and getting me on board,” Sunahara said in a statement. “Hilo’s always been home to me, and it’s great to be back. I’m excited about this program and the future. I think we can do great things. It’s my hometown. I grew up here. I have a lot of family and friends that are here so I’m excited to start.”