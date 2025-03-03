Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 3, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

Hawaii Hilo hires Reed Sunahara as women’s volleyball coach

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

COURTESY WEST VIRGINIA ATHLETICS Longtime women’s volleyball coach Reed Sunahara, who coached at West Virginia from 2015 to 2023, was hired for the same position at Hawaii Hilo, it was announced today.

COURTESY WEST VIRGINIA ATHLETICS

Longtime women’s volleyball coach Reed Sunahara, who coached at West Virginia from 2015 to 2023, was hired for the same position at Hawaii Hilo, it was announced today.

Former Hilo High star and veteran Division I college volleyball coach Reed Sunahara has been named the Vulcans women’s volleyball program’s eighth head coach, it was announced by Hawaii Hilo Director of Athletics Patrick Guillen today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reed Sunahara to our university ‘ohana,” Guillen said in a release. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber and pedigree as part of our team. The fact that he is a local boy from Hilo is just icing on the cake.”

Sunahara returns to the Big Island and collegiate volleyball after serving nine seasons as head coach at West Virginia (2015-2023), where he helped lead the Mountaineers to their first-ever NCAA postseason appearance in 2021.

Prior to that, he was also head coach at the State University of New York at Buffalo (2014), Cincinnati (2000-2011) and Toledo (1995-1996).

During his time at Cincinnati, the Bearcats went 289-109 (.726) with eight NCAA postseason appearances and six conference championships (2000, 2001, 2003 Conference USA regular season; 2008, 2010 Big East regular season; 2011 Big East Tournament). He was named conference Coach of the Year in 2001, 2008 and 2010. Overall, he has compiled 431 career wins.

“First of all, I want to thank chancellor Irwin, Melanie Brokaw, Kula Oda and Paul Regrutto for their time and getting me on board,” Sunahara said in a statement. “Hilo’s always been home to me, and it’s great to be back. I’m excited about this program and the future. I think we can do great things. It’s my hometown. I grew up here. I have a lot of family and friends that are here so I’m excited to start.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide