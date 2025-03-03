Jimmy Johnson retires from Fox Sports after 30 years

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement from broadcasting today after 30 years with Fox Sports.

The former NFL and college coach had been an NFL studio analyst since 1994. Johnson, 81, made the announcement during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

“As you know, probably the most fun I’ve had in my career, and that’s counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at Fox Sports,” Johnson told Cowherd. “I have an absolute ball with my friends on the set. The best friends I’ve ever had are at Fox.

“But I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” he continued. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, and I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss all the guys. I’ll see them occasionally. It has been a great run, starting back 31 years ago.”

Johnson also told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in a story Monday that he is leaving broadcasting to focus more on outside business interests.

Initially planning to work at Fox for a short time, Johnson left the network to coach the Miami Dolphins starting in 1996 and returned in 2002.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The original crew in 1994 also included former NFL star players Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, who remain with the group. Host Curt Menefee and former star player Michael Strahan joined in 2008.

“Jimmy Johnson was there when FOX NFL SUNDAY came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement.

“Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better. We’re incredibly grateful for his contributions in making FOX NFL SUNDAY the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget.”

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. An NFL head coach for nine seasons, he compiled an overall record of 80-64 in the regular season and 9-4 in the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys (1989-93) and Dolphins (1996-99). The Cowboys won the Super Bowl in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

His lengthy college coaching career included stints as head coach at Oklahoma State (1979-83) and Miami (1984-88), and a national championship with the Hurricanes in 1987.

Johnson won a national title playing for Arkansas in 1964. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.