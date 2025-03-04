Actress removes Hawaii turtle video after social media outcry

State officials say a former Disney actress has apologized after posting footage of herself touching a threatened green sea turtle during a trip to Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Instagram post by China McClain has since been taken down. When it was posted, the post went viral, garnering tens of thousands of likes and creating a “social media outburst” from people asking for it to be taken down as well as an apology.

“I was not fully aware of the situation until today, and I certainly wasn’t aware of the laws,” said McClain in a statement.

McClain, who has more than 7 million followers on Instagram, said the video was from two years ago during a visit to Hawaii. She had only recently decided to post it. Her sister, Sierra McClain was the one who filmed the footage.

DLNR said that both have apologized, saying they did not understand the impact that the video had.

China McClain is quoted saying in a DLNR news release, “It’s the people I don’t want to hurt. I understand respecting culture, and I understand the pain that comes with not having your culture respected. Those are never lines that we cross intentionally, so that part of this situation is hurting us right now. I adore these beautiful turtles, and the people of Hawaii. We’re very sorry.”

Her sister, Sierra, said, “We have an immense amount of respect for the residents of Hawaii and their intent to safeguard their land and their wildlife, and we plan to take the necessary precautions in the future when traveling.”

State and federal agencies charged with protecting marine species like sea turtles became aware of the post on Monday.

DLNR said after seeing the post, it reached out to the McClain sisters, as well as their managers, publicists, record labels and productions companies via multiple phone calls and e-mail, requesting that it be taken down.

“Touching turtles is not necessarily breaking the law, unless law enforcement agencies determine that the actions are a ‘take,’” said DLNR in a news release. “For example, if a person’s actions in some way harm a turtle or alter a turtle’s behaviors, there are a variety of state and/or federal laws that a person could be charged with.”

DLNR said while “on its face” the activity may not have violated state and federal rules, it certainly ignored wildlife viewing guidelines. Since there was no direct witness or report by someone, DLNR said it is difficult for enforcement agencies to establish intent.

NOAA’s viewing guidelines recommend people keep at least 10 feet away from sea turtles; avoid touching, chasing, feeding, or interfering with adult turtles and hatchlings; and avoid blocking their access to or from the ocean.

As this was not directly witnessed or reported, DLNS said it is difficult for state or federal conservation law enforcement agencies to establish intent.

In the past, NOAA has fined visitors to Hawaii who unwittingly touched and disturbed endangered Hawaiian monk seals resting on shorelines, as well as for harassing a green sea turtle that were showed to social media.

“Although we understand it was probably not intentional, this is not a pono way to interact with Hawaiian wildlife,” said Brian Neilson, DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources administrator in a statement. “We encourage the sharing of positive behaviors on social media to inspire others to appreciate and protect our beautiful surroundings.”