Lava resumes flowing within Kilauea’s summit caldera

Kilauea’s ongoing summit eruption resumed oozing lava on the Halemaumau crater floor this morning, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said.

Today’s activity marks the 12th episode of lava flowing in the crater since the current on-again, off-again eruption began on Dec. 23.

HVO geologists said the latest episode began when “small, sluggish flows first erupted from the south vent between 7:30 and 7:50 HST followed by similar flows from the north vent between 9:33 and 9:45 a.m. HST.”

“Lava fountaining marking the main phase of episode 12 is likely to start later today or tomorrow,” HVO said in an update just before noon.

Geologists said every episode of the current eruption has been confined to Halemaumau crater within Kaluapele, the summit caldera, in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

No significant changes have been noted along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, they said.

The current volcano alert level remains “watch” and the aviation color code remains orange.