Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after fatal shooting in Puna

Hawaii island police are searching today for an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman today in Puna.

The suspect is 28-year-old Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey of Mountain View, police said.

Police said Fourshey should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 5 feet 10, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shortly after midnight, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Hibiscus Street in Mountain View after a woman called police dispatch to report that Fourshey, her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, had come to her residence looking for her daughter.

After being informed the ex-girlfriend was not there, Fourshey pulled out a handgun and shot at the caller’s husband multiple times, according to police. The man was not struck by the bullets, and Fourshey left the area before police arrived.

While officers were investigating the shooting, police dispatch received a call from Fourshey’s ex-girlfriend, who was calling from her sister’s residence on Plumeria Street in Mountain View. She reported that Fourshey had come to the residence, kicked in the front door, and shot at her and her sister multiple times, striking her sister, police said.

Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to the Plumeria Street home and began attempting life-saving measures on the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Latisha Soares.

Soares was taken via ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.

Hawaii island police officers are investigating the case as second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives learned that Fourshey resides at a Hibiscus Street home. Police said officers who went to the home located the vehicle Fourshey had been operating, but he was not there. Police said detectives also discovered additional evidence there indicating that Fourshey had been there following the shootings.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information on Fourshey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Det. Duane Rapoza Jr. at (808) 961-2383, or at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.