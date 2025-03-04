Trump eyes selling DOJ, FBI headquarters in federal downsizing

WASHINGTON >> The Trump administration said today it might sell some of the most iconic properties in Washington, including the headquarters of the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Labor Department.

The General Services Administration, which manages federal properties, said it had identified 443 properties totaling more than 80 million square feet that “are not core to government operations” and could be sold off. The agency said a sale could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

The list includes the Washington headquarters for the Department of Energy, the Department of Agriculture, the American Red Cross building and the Office of Personnel Management, the human resources arm of the U.S. government, among other notable buildings. GSA’s own headquarters were also on the list.

It also includes major office buildings in Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and Los Angeles.

The potential sell-off appears to be part of President Donald Trump’s effort to slash the size of the federal government, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The downsizing drive has already led to 100,000 workers taking buyouts or being fired.