People wave flags along Kalakaua Avenue during the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival in Waikiki. State legislators are considering multiple bills involving gender rights and protections during the 2025 session, though some have been shelved.

Hawaii has long been celebrated as a beacon of diversity — a vibrant melting pot where the spirit of aloha welcomes everyone. Yet at the state Capitol, that promise is being broken.

In recent legislative hearings, lawmakers killed bills that would have provided protections for immigrants, transgender individuals and other marginalized communities. Their excuse? Fear of drawing negative attention from the federal government.

Let’s be clear: This is unacceptable.

Hawaii already has a target on its back. In 2016, 2020 and 2024, our state overwhelmingly rejected Donald Trump. Just last month, Gov. Josh Green made national headlines for denouncing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as secretary of Health and Human Services. Our congressional delegation — Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Brian Schatz and Rep. Jill Tokuda — have been relentless in opposing Trump’s harmful policies.

The idea that passing protections for Hawaii’s most vulnerable communities will somehow invite federal retaliation is not only weak — it’s a lie.

The truth is, we are already in the spotlight. Will lawmakers stand firm in their values, or will they “lead” in fear?

Take state House Bills 22 and 457 — legislation that would have provided immigrants with legal assistance and ensured they knew their rights in custody. These bills could have been lifelines — instead, they were shelved, a casualty of political fear.

Then there’s Senate Bill 1150, which would have protected transgender individuals’ access to gender-affirming care and shielded health care providers offering this lifesaving treatment. Hawaii has the highest percentage of transgender individuals in the United States — yet this bill was killed without meaningful debate, on the same day the Pentagon announced plans to kick out transgender service members. The Pentagon’s policy will now cost the U.S. up to $18 billion in accumulated operational investment, with $1 billion in initial replacement costs.

Lawmakers feared that standing up for trans rights might invite right-wing attacks — and in doing so, they sent a clear message: When faced with pressure, they are willing to sacrifice our most marginalized communities.

Refusing to act doesn’t make the threat go away — it simply abandons those who need protection the most. Every day, immigrants, transgender individuals and other marginalized groups in Hawaii face discrimination, violence and systemic barriers. If lawmakers refuse to protect them, who will?

Hawaii has never been a state that stays silent in the face of injustice. From the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom to the fight for marriage equality, Hawaii has a long history of resistance. Neutrality is not an option. By choosing inaction, our Legislature is complicit in harm inflicted by extremists trying to roll back civil rights.

It is time for lawmakers to stop playing politics with people’s lives. If Gov. Green, and congressional members Hirono, Schatz and Tokuda have the courage to stand up against federal overreach, why can’t our state lawmakers do the same?

Enough with the excuses. The people of Hawaii elected leaders to fight for them — not to submit in fear of Washington, D.C. If our state Legislature won’t act, then it’s time for the people to remind them who they work for.

Aloha means standing up for what’s right — not backing down. It’s time for our leaders to live up to the values they claim to represent. No more silence. No more fear. The people of Hawaii deserve better.

Civil rights advocate Michael Golojuch Jr. is vice chair of the inaugural Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission and president of Pride at Work-Hawai‘i.