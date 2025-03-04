Letter: Don’t raise glass to isle container fee increase

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Why raise the HI-5 fee? The HI-5 is effectively a tax that affects just about everyone in this state. Why penalize everyone for buying everyday products?

All this talk about tariffs and high prices, and our Legislature is considering raising the container fee. Some reports claim Reynolds Recycling is not paying the full 5-cent fee back and it can recycle the aluminum cans to retrieve the cost of the metal.

When HI-5 first started, a friend who was collecting cans explained that he was not able to get the money he used to get for aluminum. This fee is a burden on the public and not the retailers.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter