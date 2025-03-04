Letter: Nuclear energy not the green answer isles need

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Nuclear energy is not renewable, not natural and not a green solution for Hawaii’s energy needs. State lawmakers should kill Senate Bill 1588, which proposes the establishment of a task force to study the feasibility of small modular reactors for Hawaii.

As the Hawaii State Energy Office and chief energy officer advised, no commercially viable technology that could suit Hawaii exists yet. Besides safety concerns, the cost of nuclear energy is prohibitive, ranging between an estimated $112 and $189 per megawatt hour (MWh), compared to solar power’s $36 to $44 per MWh and wind power’s $29 to $56 per MWh, according to the 2022 World Nuclear Industry Status Report.

Sylvia Spalding

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter