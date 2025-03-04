Letter: Protect Hawaii waters with denitrification process

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am writing to express my strong support for House Bill 379, aimed at protecting Hawaii’s nearshore waters through the implementation of denitrification capacity in newly installed or modified individual wastewater systems. The people of Hawaii deserve clean and healthy reefs for current residents and future keiki. We must protect nearshore environments from avoidable wastewater pollution wherever possible, and it is possible now.

It is no secret that our beloved islands face a substantial wastewater problem, particularly with cesspools slowly leaching nutrients into the groundwater and nearshore waters. Denitrification removes harmful nitrates from waste and introduces them back into the atmosphere as the main component of air — nitrogen gas. Requiring denitrification capacity for wastewater systems located near shorelines or in vulnerable areas is a logical solution.

I urge my fellow residents and members of the Legislature to support this important bill.

Madison Tracy

Kailua

