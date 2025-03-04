Letter: School vaccine bill is example of overreach

We are sitting on our hands while our governor continues to push his socialist agenda through the Legislature. Why aren’t we resisting the attempt to turn Hawaii into a mini version of China?

Why does Gov. Josh Green push for vaccine laws that mirror New York and several other states that trample First Amendment rights? Hawaii’s law requires a large number of vaccines to attend public schools here, and now a bill attempts to end our religious exemption rights. We hear abortion rights activists screaming “our bodies, our choice”; why not apply the same rights to parents deciding which vaccines are safe for their children?

Hawaii’s citizens deserve better. If the stricter vaccine law comes to pass and survives the courts, we will be living in a state where the government controls most aspects of our lives. So much for the phrase “lucky you live Hawaii.”

Greg McCaul

Waialua

