Letter: Trump Gaza plan in line with decades of policy

Donald Trump has suggested that all Palestinians in Gaza should be moved to other countries (he doesn’t mean back to their original homes in Israel, from which many were driven in 1948) and that Gaza should be remade in a fashion reminiscent of urban renewal gentrification.

This should not shock those who didn’t call out Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their support of Israel’s 15-month genocide. Most Democratic members of Congress voted in support of the U.S. bankrolling, arming and providing diplomatic cover for Israel’s actions aimed at Gaza’s utter destruction. This is in line with the support the U.S. has given Israel for its criminal treatment of Palestinians over the course of numerous administrations and Congresses — whether Democrat or Republican.

Politicians’ current expressions of dismay at Trump’s statements regarding Gaza undermine their political and ethical credibility.

George Hudes

Manoa

