Off the news: FEMA urged to mete out Maui rent relief

On March 1, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began billing survivors of the August 2023 West Maui fires fair-market rental rates for FEMA-provided housing, unless households documented qualifications for subsidies. That’s proving burdensome for many — and on Feb. 28, Hawaii’s congressional delegation asked FEMA for broader relief.

The delegation called on FEMA to issue a “blanket waiver” on fair market rents (which range from $1,750 for a studio to $3,584 for a four-bedroom home). “They’ve done that in the past in places like Louisiana,” said Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda. “All we are asking for is the same consideration.”