Off the news: Speed cameras give out warnings, for now

The good news is that, since Saturday and at least for now, the citations being issued to drivers speeding past cameras set at 10 urban Honolulu intersections are only warnings. These are the same intersections that were tracking red-light running for more than two years, so caution at those spots should be a habit.

The bad news: Fines start going out April 29.

All drivers, of course, should be driving safely — neither running red lights nor speeding. But perhaps after two years of moving quickly into intersections before the light turns red, a speeding habit also may have become ingrained. For more information, visit 808ne.ws/speedcams.