Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Honolulu mayor submits $5.14B budget package

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 11:31 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksPolitics

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement, “Our fiscal year 2026 budget is a bold and strategic investment in Oahu’s future — one that prioritizes housing, public safety, and critical infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”
1/6
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement, “Our fiscal year 2026 budget is a bold and strategic investment in Oahu’s future — one that prioritizes housing, public safety, and critical infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 A homeless person in Waikiki.
2/6
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024

A homeless person in Waikiki.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 A section of affordable units, floors 9 through 14 of the east tower at Sky Ala Moana.
3/6
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024

A section of affordable units, floors 9 through 14 of the east tower at Sky Ala Moana.

2024 November 19 WDA - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Forty-five Honolulu police officers and civilian employees were recognized during a promotion ceremony today at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Here officers pinned with new shields clapped during festivities.
4/6
Swipe or click to see more

2024 November 19 WDA - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Forty-five Honolulu police officers and civilian employees were recognized during a promotion ceremony today at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Here officers pinned with new shields clapped during festivities.

Tyler Dos Santos Tam
5/6
Swipe or click to see more

Tyler Dos Santos Tam

STAR-ADVERTISER Tommy Waters
6/6
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Tommy Waters

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement, “Our fiscal year 2026 budget is a bold and strategic investment in Oahu’s future — one that prioritizes housing, public safety, and critical infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 A homeless person in Waikiki.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024 A section of affordable units, floors 9 through 14 of the east tower at Sky Ala Moana.
2024 November 19 WDA - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Forty-five Honolulu police officers and civilian employees were recognized during a promotion ceremony today at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Here officers pinned with new shields clapped during festivities.
Tyler Dos Santos Tam
STAR-ADVERTISER Tommy Waters