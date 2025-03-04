Kokua Line: Must I show ID to enter state Capitol?

Question: Regarding the consumer protection fair at the Capitol, can we just walk in there now?

Answer: Hawaii’s Capitol is open to the public, but you’ll have to pass through security to enter the building, which includes showing a valid photo ID. The large white fence around most of the building at 415 S. Beretania St. is construction fencing for the reflecting-pool project, not strictly for security. Public parking is limited.

The Consumer Protection Fair scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor of the Capitol will be hosted by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs as part of National Consumer Protection Week, which started Monday. The free, annual event aims to educate consumers about their rights and provide tips to avoid fraud and scams.

As DCCA Director Nadine Ando said in a news release announcing the fair, “consumer awareness is the first line of defense against fraud and exploitation.” The following organizations will participate in the event:

>> Better Business Bureau

>> Blood Bank of Hawaii

>> Elderly Affairs Division — City and County of Honolulu

>> Tax Relief Section — City and County of Honolulu

>> Real Property Assessment Division — City and County of Honolulu

>> Executive Office on Aging — Senior Medicare Patrol

>> Hawaii Credit Union League

>> Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

>> Hawai‘i Family Caregiver Coalition

>> Hawaii HomeOwnership Center

>> Hawaii Pacific University

>> Hawaii State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)

>> Hawaiian Community Assets

>> Hawaiian Electric Co.

>> HMSA

>> Honolulu Fire Department — City and County of Honolulu

>> IRS — Taxpayer Advocate Service

>> Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program — State of Hawaii

>> Neighborhood Commission Office

>> 911 Board — State of Hawaii

>> Department of Taxation — State of Hawaii

>> Public Utilities Commission — State of Hawaii

>> Mediation Center of the Pacific

>> U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Hawaii

>> And the following components of the state DCCA:

• Business Action Center

• Investor Education Program

• Consumer Education Program

• Division of Financial Institutions

• Insurance Division

• Office of Consumer Protection

• Personnel Office

• Public Utilities Commission

• Real Estate Branch

• Regulated Industries Complaints Office — Consumer Resource Center

Scammers follow current events and are trying to capitalize on the upheaval and cutbacks in the federal government, including in U.S. agencies that directly serve or engage with American consumers. In recent weeks we’ve heard about scammers impersonating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Postal Service, among others. Be wary of any unsolicited contact, and confirm directly with the agency that is purportedly trying to reach you.

Q: Regarding the speed cameras, how does that work exactly? Is there a 10 mph grace?

A: No, the threshold for a ticket after the warning period ends April 29 will be 5 miles over the posted speed limit, according to the state Department of Transportation. As for how the speed-enforcement cameras at 10 Honolulu intersections work, the DOT posted the following explanation on its website: “The cameras are equipped with radar that monitors vehicle speeds as traffic approaches and passes the camera. When a vehicle exceeds the speed limit threshold, a photograph is taken of it. A second photograph is taken as the vehicle passes the detection zone to record its license plate. The date, time, speed, and location of the infraction are recorded on the digital image. A 12-second video is also captured. Law enforcement will review each incident before issuing a citation. The citation will contain vehicle images, a close-up of the license plate and a link to watch the video.” The system began generating warnings Saturday.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.