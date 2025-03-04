On the Move: Jonathan Enos and Kelii Opulauoho

The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation has named Jonathan Enos and Kelii Opulauoho to its board of directors. Enos is senior system platform manager for retail lending at Bank of Hawaii and co-chair of the RainBOH Employee Resource Group. Opulauoho is manager of organizational development and learning at Hawaiian Electric and volunteers on Pride Power’s executive planning committee, Dartmouth College’s LGBTQIA+ Alumni Association and the board of the Association for Talent Development-Hawaii.

