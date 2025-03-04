Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha coming into season well-tested and tops in the state

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A second trip to Texas in as many years is hard to top.

The Kamehameha Warriors went 3-3 at the Five Tool Festival in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, knocking off nationally ranked Houston Memorial, 2-1, on Saturday.

“It was so good to play high-level competition in Texas. We’re playing top-notch competition, having an opportunity to bond with each other,” Warriors coach Daryl Kitagawa said.

Kamehameha (13-4) opened the tourney with an 11-6 loss to Lovejoy and a 6-5 loss to another nationally ranked team, Prosper, on Thursday. On Friday, the Warriors edged Arlington Heights, 4-2, before falling to national powerhouse Jesuit Prep, 11-1.

Then came the win over Houston Memorial, followed by a 5-1 victory over Argyle. MLB scouts showed up in numbers to watch the Warriors, especially right-handed pitcher Elai Iwanaga, a commit to UCLA.

Kamehameha collected six of eight first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 of the season. Mililani (10-5) chalked up a first-place vote, as did defending state co-champion Maui (5-3-1).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

During their journey, the Warriors stopped in at UT Arlington, where former UH coach Mike Trapasso is the head coach.

“He let us tour his facility. He sat down and talked with our kids,” Kitagawa said.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 3, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (13-4) (6) 78 NR

> def. Argyle (Texas), 5-1

> next: at Radford, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 3:30 p.m.

2. Mililani (10-5) (1) 54 NR

> lost to Waianae, 4-3

> next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 3 p.m.

3. Saint Louis (5-2-1) 44 NR

> def. KS-Maui, 8-2

> next: bye

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m. (Ala Wai)

4. Maui (5-3-1) (1) 34 NR

> def. ‘Iolani, 2-1

> next: bye

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday, Mar. 13, 5:30 p.m.

5. Baldwin (3-5-1) 32 NR

> def. Kailua, 3-2

> next: bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday, Mar. 13, 3:30 p.m.

6. (tie) ‘Iolani (9-4) 27 NR

> lost to Maui, 2-1

> next: bye

> next: vs. Damien, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 3 p.m. (Ala Wai)

6. (tie) Kaiser (7-3) 27 NR

> def. Radford, 5-2

> next: vs. Castle, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 3 p.m.

8. KS-Hawaii (6-0-1) 25 NR

> def. Lahainaluna, 16-3

> next: at Keaau, Tuesday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m.

9. Kailua (2-6-1) 24 NR

> lost to Baldwin, 3-2

> next: vs. Moanalua, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 3 p.m.

10. (tie) KS-Maui (5-2-1) 21 NR

> lost to Saint Louis, 8-2

> next: bye

> next: vs. Baldwin, Wednesday, Mar. 19, 3:30 p.m. (Iron)

10. (tie) Punahou (5-2) 21 NR

> def. Pearl City, 11-6

> next: bye

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)