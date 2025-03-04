Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Prep profile: Alika Ahu is a hoops standout and a top baseball prospect

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 11:41 p.m.

Editors' Picks

MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER University Lab’s Alika Ahu (23) tries to grab a loose ball over Punahou’s Tate Takamiya (1) and Dane Kellner (11) during the first half of the state boy’s basketball semifinal play off game at McKinley Gym on Thursday, Feb. 20.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER

University Lab’s Alika Ahu (23) tries to grab a loose ball over Punahou’s Tate Takamiya (1) and Dane Kellner (11) during the first half of the state boy’s basketball semifinal play off game at McKinley Gym on Thursday, Feb. 20.

MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER University Lab’s Alika Ahu (23) makes a layup over Punahou’s Tate Takamiya (1) during the first half of the state boy’s basketball semifinal play off game at McKinley Gym on Thursday, Feb. 20.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER

University Lab’s Alika Ahu (23) makes a layup over Punahou’s Tate Takamiya (1) during the first half of the state boy’s basketball semifinal play off game at McKinley Gym on Thursday, Feb. 20.

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Alika Ahu is a two-way threat in baseball as a pitcher and batter for the Wolfpack. He posed on Saturay at Keehi Lagoon baseball field.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Alika Ahu is a two-way threat in baseball as a pitcher and batter for the Wolfpack. He posed on Saturay at Keehi Lagoon baseball field.

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Alika Ahu sat in the dugout during a practice for the Pac-Five Wolfpack on Saturday.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

Alika Ahu sat in the dugout during a practice for the Pac-Five Wolfpack on Saturday.

MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER University Lab’s Alika Ahu (23) tries to grab a loose ball over Punahou’s Tate Takamiya (1) and Dane Kellner (11) during the first half of the state boy’s basketball semifinal play off game at McKinley Gym on Thursday, Feb. 20.
MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER University Lab’s Alika Ahu (23) makes a layup over Punahou’s Tate Takamiya (1) during the first half of the state boy’s basketball semifinal play off game at McKinley Gym on Thursday, Feb. 20.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Alika Ahu is a two-way threat in baseball as a pitcher and batter for the Wolfpack. He posed on Saturay at Keehi Lagoon baseball field.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER Alika Ahu sat in the dugout during a practice for the Pac-Five Wolfpack on Saturday.