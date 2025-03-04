Softball Top 10: Defending champion Mililani starts season at No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

All hail the champions.

Defending state champion Mililani collected all eight first-place votes to secure the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

The Lady Trojans are 14-0-1 in nonconference play with the only blemish a 2-all tie with Santa Margarita (Calif.). Coach Rose Antonio’s squad meets rival Campbell tonight at McKinley in an OIA West opener.

The teams met at the Trojan Classic on Feb. 16 in a wild 16-13 win by Mililani. Ace pitcher Hinano Bautista did not appear in that contest.

Campbell (6-0-1), Maryknoll (4-3), Kalani (7-3-1) and Punahou (6-1) round out the first five. The OIA, ILH and MIL open regular-season play this week.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Monday, Mar. 3, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (14-0-1) (8) 80 NR

> tied Santa Margarita (Calif.), 2-2

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday, Mar. 4, 6 p.m. (McKinley)

2. Campbell (6-0-1) 70 NR

> def. ‘Iolani, 8-3

> next: vs. Mililani, Tuesday, Mar. 4, 6 p.m. (McKinley)

3. Maryknoll (4-3) 55 NR

> lost to Mililani, 7-6

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 3:30 p.m.

4. Kalani (7-3-1) 49 NR

> def. Aiea, 13-1

> next: at Kaiser, Tuesday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m.

5. Punahou (6-1) 47 NR

> won at Kapolei, 14-1

> next: at Kalani, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 4:15 p.m.

6. Kamehameha (5-5) 39 NR

> def. KS-Maui, 23-0

> next: at Maryknoll, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 3:30 p.m.

7. Baldwin (7-3-2) 29 NR

> def. ‘Iolani, 13-0

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 4 p.m.

8. Kapaa (6-5-1) 24 NR

> lost to Mililani, 11-8

> next: bye

> next: vs. Waimea (2), Saturday, Mar. 15, 10 a.m./12:30 p.m.

9. Leilehua (5-1) 17 NR

> def. Mid-Pacific, 17-11

> next: at Nanakuli, Tuesday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m.

10. ‘Iolani (6-4-1) 11 NR

> lost to Baldwin, 13-0

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, Mar. 5, 4 p.m.