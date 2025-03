Shut-down pitching, well-timed crosswinds and Matthew Miura’s clutch hitting led to the Hawaii baseball team’s 3-2 victory over Northeastern at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,287 saw Matthew Miura’s two-out single in the 12th bring home Kamana Nahaku with the winning run.

It was the Rainbow Warriors’ fourth walk-off hit during this 10-2 start. The ’Bows won three times in this four-game series. Despite outstanding pitching from left-hander Jack Bowery, the Huskies fell to 4-5.

“It’s definitely something here,” Miura said. “The fans are crazy. You try to be calm in baseball, but with all these people here, it makes you feel a type of way. There’s something special going on out here.”

With one out in the 12th, Nahaku reached when third baseman Justin Bosland booted a chopper. From the third-base box, UH head coach Rich Hill signaled for a hit-and-run. But Draven Nushida got under the pitch and popped up. In the suddenly swirling wind, Bosland could not catch the ball, which fell for what was ruled a second consecutive error.

“We rolled the dice on that hit-and-run,” Hill said. “I think he got a change-up, maybe a slider. … But, hey, that’s the ‘Manoa Magic.’ That wind comes through the valley this time of night, swirls around, and it happened again. That’s the epitome of the ‘Manoa Magic’ right there.”

Hill then beckoned for left-swinging Itsuki Takemoto to pinch hit for David Vergel de Dios, the ’Bows’ third catcher. If the game advanced to the 13th inning, first baseman Aidan Kuni would have been used as the catcher. Takemoto’s sizzling groundout to first moved Nahaku and Nushida to third and second, respectively.

That brought up right-swinging Miura, who already had a walk-off hit two weeks ago.

“All I tried to do was help the team win,” Miura said. “Second and third with two outs, gotta win the game. When I focus on that, with all my brothers around me, things fall into place. … Whenever I’m at my best, it’s almost like batting practice out there. I’m just free swinging. Obviously, I’m looking fastball. I got a slider that was a little up. Sometimes I swing at ’em, and it goes well.”

Hill said of Miura: “He did a great job. He got a slider up, and he did what he’s done all year. Great job by him.”

After mystifying the ’Bows for 10 innings, Bowery finally proved to be mortal. He entered the 11th having retired 19 in a row while striking out eight overall. He did not allow a three-ball count to the first 35 ’Bows he faced.

But Hunter Faildo, who entered in the ninth as a replacement for catcher Konnor Palmeira, was struck by a 1-0 pitch from Bowery. After throwing a strike to Miura and then two throws to first base, Bowery’s next pitch could not be secured by catcher Will Fosberg. Faildo went to second on the passed ball. Jack Salmon then pinch ran for Faildo.

Northeastern head coach Mike Glavine pulled Bowery, who allowed five hits and two runs in 10 innings.

Reliever Jack Beauchesne got Miura to hit a grounder back to the mound. After an intentional walk, Elijah Ickes grounded out to third as both runners advanced. Another intentional walk loaded the bases. But Xaige Lancaster grounded out to second to keep the score tied at 2-all.

“He’s got three pitches for strikes,” Hill said of Bowery. “He pitches with a ton of emotion, enough on the fastball. I can’t say enough about their guy.”

The ’Bows were able to match Bowery’s performance. Five relievers combined to allow four hits and one run in nine innings.

HAWAII 3, NORTHEASTERN 2,

12 INN.

HUSKIES AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Gerety rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 1

Maldonado cf 5 0 3 1 0 1 0

Lane 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 1

Goodman ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 2

Feinberg lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 0

Fosberg c 5 0 0 1 0 3 2

Bozzo dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 1

Bosland 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 0

Doyle 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 0

Totals 42 2 7 2 3 15 7

RAINBOW WARRIORS AB R H BI BB SO LOB

Miura cf 6 0 1 1 0 1 2

Sakaino 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 0

Ickes ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 0

Zeigler 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 0

Lancaster 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 3

Quandt rf 5 0 2 1 0 3 0

Nahaku lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 0

Nushida dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 2

Palmeira c 3 0 0 0 0 1 1

Faildo c 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Salmon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Vergel c 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Takemoto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 43 1 6 3 2 10 8

N’Eastern (4-5)010 002 310 000 —2 7 3

Hawaii (10-2) 000 100 000 001—3 6 0

E – Bosland 2(2); J. Doyle(2). DP – Hawaii

1. LOB – NU 7; Hawaii 8. 2B – Maldonado

2(4); J. Doyle(2); Zeigler,

B(3); Nushida, D(2). HBP – Faildo, H. SB –

J. Goodman(3); Bosland(2); Nahaku, K(2).

CS – Quandt, J(2).

NORTHEASTERN IP H R ER BB SO

Bowery 10 5 2 2 0 8

Beauchesne 12

3 1 1 0 2 1

HAWAII IP H R ER BB SO

Walls 3 3 1 1 2 3

Ronan 2 1 1 1 1 3

Tenn 11

3 0 0 0 0 2

Magdaleno 22

3 0 0 0 0 3

Rodriguez 2 3 0 0 0 4

Veloz 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP – by Bowery (Faildo, H). PB – Fosberg(2); Palmeira, K(5). Pitches/strikes:

Bowery 108/77; Beauchesne 22/20;

Walls, C 55/32; Ronan, C 31/19; Tenn, Z

11/9; Magdaleno, I 28/20; Rodriguez, F

36/25; Veloz, D 14/10. Umpires – HP: Darrel Mason 1B: Javier Navarro 3B: Sid Aguilar. Start: 6:35 pm Time: 3:15 Att: 1,287