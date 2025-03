Scoreboard – March 4, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs.Campbell, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Kailua; Farrington at Radford; Kalaheo at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Southern New

Hampshire vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. at

Diamond Head Tennis Center.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park; Kamehameha at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Hanalani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA,

6:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at Punahou (Varsity I-AA at 5 p.m.; Varsity I at 6 p.m.).

Kamehameha at ‘Iolani (Varsity I-AA at

5 p.m.; Varsity I at 6 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Moanalua at Kailua; Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Castle at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani; Waipahu at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand

Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.; Punahou II at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lindenwood vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Hawaii Baptist at Saint Louis; University at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach State (23) 460 14-0 1

2. UCLA 429 10-3 2

3. Hawaii 420 15-1 4

4. UC Irvine 391 10-4 3

5. Southern California 369 11-2 5

6. BYU 342 12-4 6

7. CSUN 283 12-2 10

8. Pepperdine 279 10-3 9

9. Loyola Chicago 272 13-2 7

10. Stanford 231 7-6 8

11. McKendree 224 10-5 13

12. Ball State 216 12-5 11

13. UC San Diego 191 12-4 14

14. Lewis 189 13-4 15

15. Grand Canyon 168 9-5 12

16. Ohio State 99 7-8 16-T

17. UC Santa Barbara 97 8-8 16-T

18. Lincoln Memorial 92 13-1 18

19. Penn State 32 5-8 20

20. Princeton 15 6-6 RV

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: NJIT 12; Mount Olive 9; Harvard 4; George Mason 3; Purdue Fort Wayne 2

Dropped Out: NJIT (19)

BASEBALL

PacWest

Sunday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Chaminade 5, Concordia Irvine 3, 7 inn.

W—Mac Zawistoski. S—Joseph Perez.

Leading hitters—CU: Jaren Banis 2-3;

Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2b, 2 RBIs; Cade Fujii 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs.

Concordia Irvine 4, Chaminade 1