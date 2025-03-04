Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii’s Titriyski named national player of the week

By Billy Hull

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Kristian Titriyski (10) reacted after a point with setter Tread Rosenthal (13) during the second set of Sunday’s sweep of UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii opposite hitter Kristian Titriyski was named the AVCA National Collegiate Men’s Player of the Week today.

The 6-foot-8 freshman from Sofia, Bulgaria, who was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday, led Hawaii to two sweeps over UC Irvine and reigning AVCA National Player of the Year Hilir Henno last week.

Titriyski combined to hit .471 while averaging 6.0 kills per set. In Sunday’s sweep, Titriyski hit a career-best.571 with 19 kills.

Titriyski enters this week ranking sixth in the country in kills per set at 4.20 and seventh in aces per set at 0.54.

The Rainbow Warriors (15-1, 2-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the national rankings on Monday and host Lindenwood (Mo.) for nonconference matches on Wednesday and Friday.

