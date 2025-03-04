Stephen Tsai: UH will be impacted by recent developments

The past few weeks, there have been three developments that might impact the University of Hawaii’s football program. Here’s a closer look:

>> Last week, UH announced a seven-year deal for its sports teams to wear Nike apparel.

While it gives what most student-athletes want — to wear the most popular brand — the deal is not all that it seems.

For one, Nike only pays — through cash, trade and merchandise — power-four schools to wear their apparel and shoes. There also are different levels of deals, such as one for Oregon, another for Florida, and so forth.

For non-power-four deals, schools such as UH may purchase Nike products at a heavily discounted rate through BSN Sports, a licensed distributor of several brands, most notably Nike. Because Nike makes only apparel and shoes, BSN Sports uses JR286, which is licensed to develop, manufacture and distribute Nike uniforms, gloves, bags and other gear. UH uses other companies to purchase equipment, such as balls, helmets and shoulder pads.

There usually also is a rebate clause, in which a certain percentage of purchases can be parlayed into credit to buy additional Nike products. Schools also may obtain Nike merchandise with their logos to sell at their bookstores and other retail outlets.

Bottom line: The UH football coaches won’t receive endorsement checks, but being associated with Nike is an inducement in recruiting and retention.

>> At the conclusion of the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, it was announced the eight-team basketball team would move from the Christmas season to Thanksgiving weekend. And then last week, organizers announced the 2025 event would go on hiatus.

Will it return? In any form? The reasons for the pause — expanding conferences, conflicting league schedules, travel hardships — still will be an issue next year, and thereafter. It appears to be like the long-time girlfriend saying a break is needed and, if it’s meant to be, the couple will reunite in the future. Spoiler alert: It’s rarely “meant to be.”

The thing is, ESPN Events runs both the Diamond Head Classic and Hawaii Bowl, the annual football game usually played on Christmas Eve.

The Hawaii Bowl does not appear to be in jeopardy yet. But with declining attendance when UH is not a participant and a heavily criticized venue — a team complained about the “locker room” accommodations for the “visiting” team at the Ching Complex — there should be concern about the game’s security.

The Hawaii Bowl was created after the Warriors defeated previously unbeaten BYU on national television in 2001 but did not have a berth in a postseason bowl.

The Hawaii Bowl thrived for several years. But the bowl was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic — UH ended up playing in the New Mexico Bowl in Frisco, Texas, that year — and was called off in 2021 because of a COVID outbreak. The 2024 game did not have a title sponsor. The NFL also has shown a willingness to play on Christmas Eve if Christmas Day falls on a Sunday.

Bottom line: The game’s health relies on UH qualifying for a berth. It also might help to move the game to Christmas Day now that Diamond Head Classic has abandoned that date.

>> When lawmakers killed a proposal to legalize gambling in Hawaii, it was surprising to learn the measure involved building a casino in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. Even without a casino element, officials are confident the replacement for Aloha Stadium will be built in time for the 2028 football season.

The push for legalized gambling, particularly sports betting, is expected to continue in future legislative sessions.

By July 1, 2026, UH will go from a football-only member to a mostly all-sports member of the Mountain West. In seeking a new national television contract starting with the 2026-27 academic year, the league is expected to cite the value of UH as the last game of the day for TV viewers and bettors. With millions bet on UH’s home football games, it would make sense for the state to actually allow legal sports books. If nocturnal viewers from 48 states can bet on Warrior games, why not Hawaii residents?

Bottom line: Eventually, a measure to legalize gambling in Hawaii will be put to a vote. You can bet on that.