UH volleyball moves up to No. 3, earns sweep of BWC awards

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team jumped one spot in this week’s AVCA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll on Monday, moving past UC Irvine for the No. 3 spot after sweeping the Anteaters twice last week.

Hawaii (15-1, 2-0) moved within nine points of No. 2 UCLA (10-3) with Long Beach State remaining as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.

UH had been ranked No. 4 since the preseason.

Hawaii’s impressive two home wins also resulted in a clean sweep of the Big West Conference awards released on Monday.

Freshman opposite hitter Kristian Titriyski earned both the BWC Freshman and Offensive Player of the Week awards after averaging 6.0 kills per set against UCI.

Titriyski had 36 kills in six sets and hit a career-high .571 with 19 kills in 28 swings in Sunday’s sweep. He currently ranks sixth in the country at 4.20 kills per set, fourth with 5.13 points per set and seventh in aces at 0.540 per set.

Senior libero ‘Eleu Choy was named the BWC Defensive Player of the Week after averaging 3.17 digs per set. Choy had the most digs in both matches, finishing with 10 on Friday and nine more on Sunday.

Sophomore Tread Rosenthal was named the BWC Setter of the Week for a third time this season averaging 11.50 assists per set while leading an offense that hit .374 for the series.

He also had three aces and averaged 1.33 digs and 0.67 blocks per set.

Rosenthal currently leads the conference and ranks second nationally averaging 10.96 kills per set.

Hawaii returns to the floor for home matches Wednesday and Friday against Lindenwood (Mo.).