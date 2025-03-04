Warriors’ co-No. 2 QBs come in with strong resumes

Tested every football practice this spring training, Hawaii’s co-No. 2 quarterbacks are receiving passing grades.

“JJ and Luke are doing well,” head coach Timmy Chang said of freshman Jarret “JJ” Nielsen and junior-college transfer Luke Weaver.

While sophomore Micah Alejado is established as the starting quarterback, Nielsen and Weaver have quickly grasped the concepts of Chang’s version of the run-and-shoot offense. The base is a read-and-attack, four-wide passing scheme. But Chang and offensive coordinator Anthony Arceneaux have added elements of the Air Raid with run-pass options, deep throws and a power running game.

Nielsen directed a similar spread hybrid at Long Beach’s Jordan High, passing for a combined 5,041 yards and 45 touchdowns his sophomore and junior seasons.

After making a verbal pledge to UH last summer, Nielsen planned to earn his high school diploma at the end of the 2024 fall semester and then enroll at UH in January. Because Jordan High officials did not approve some credits toward an early graduation, Nielsen opted to complete his studies at another high school. That meant he would train and study instead of play football for Jordan last fall.

UH coaches “saw all they needed to see,” Nielsen recalled. “They said just come early (to UH) and healthy, and that’s what we did.”

Because of Nielsen’s experience, Chang said, “he came in with a wealth of knowledge. It was easier for him to get a play and read a coverage, and function.”

Nielsen entered spring training with a deep understanding of the offense. He said some of the verbiage is different, but he is familiar with the concepts.

Nielsen is splitting his time between playing quarterback and being a member of the UH baseball team.

“Right now he’s doing a great job of balancing playing baseball in season, joining in on college life, being a student-athlete, and going right into spring ball,” Chang said. “I love what he’s doing, and it’s not easy. Just give him some time to learn and get it, and he’ll be special.”

Weaver threw for 3,173 yards and 31 touchdowns as an East Union High (Manteca, Calif.) senior in 2021. Coming off the pandemic, Weaver did not receive any Division I offers. He decided to compete for Modesto (Calif.) Junior College with the intent of drawing interest from Division I schools.

But his freshman season was short-circuited when he suffered a dislocated right hip. He led Modesto to Valley Conference titles the next two seasons. By being named to the all-California first team, Weaver was recognized as a JC All-American.

“I just love the braddahhood,” Weaver said of his decision to accept a UH scholarship. “When I was getting recruited, I could tell they wanted me not only as a player, but as a person. When I got here on my (recruiting) visit, they showed me they wanted me to be part of the braddahhood. I saw how close everyone was in the family atmosphere, the faith atmosphere. That’s what drew me.”

Weaver, a dual-skilled passer and runner, said he learned the offense from studying videos and watching Alejado and Nielsen.

Since middle school, Weaver has been passionate about watching college and NFL telecasts, as well as listening to “broadcasters talk about football. … I’m a Saints fan. Growing up, I got to watch Drew Brees dissect defenses. … I love hearing guys talk about football. A lot of time on Twitter, I’ll watch Kurt Warner dissect certain plays against certain defenses. I just love reading and watching that stuff.”

Chang said Weaver is “smart, and he knows how to win. He knows how to play the position.”

Chang and Arceneaux often quiz Weaver on coverages and situations.

“He understands that language,” Chang said. “He’s so attuned to picking up the offense, picking up our terminology. Within three weeks of coming on our campus, you see him execute plays. It’s a credit to him just being a polished quarterback.”