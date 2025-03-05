2 Kailua kitesurfers taken to hospital in critical condition

Honolulu lifeguards this morning responded to two kitesurfers with medical emergencies in separate incidents at Kailua Beach Park.

The first 911 call came in just after 10 a.m. for an unresponsive male in his 60s who beachgoers found along the shoreline.

Good Samaritans saw that he was not breathing, and began CPR until Ocean Safety arrived and took over, and was also able to use an automated external defibrillator.

Bystanders said the man was wearing a life vest when he went into cardiac arrest, and is a known kitesurfer in the area.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department also responded, and were able to regain a pulse from the man before the ambulance departed for the hospital.

The man was rushed to a nearby emergency room in critical condition.

Honolulu Ocean Safety received a second 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. for another unresponsive kitesurfer at Kailua Beach.

Lifeguards arrived and began CPR and used an AED on the 63-year-old man visiting from California.

Honolulu EMS and HFD also arrived on scene to provide advanced life support. Paramedics rushed the man to an emergency room in critical condition.

Ocean Safety said both incidents occurred between the Kalapawai Market and “Flagpoles” beach break at Kailua Beach.