Pedestrian, 81, critically hurt after being struck on Ward Avenue

By Star-Advertiser staff

Traffic

An 81-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Ward Avenue and South Beretania Street, Honolulu police said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, the incident occurred around 4:04 p.m. when the pedestrian fell while attempting to cross Ward Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

A 32-year-old man, who was stopped at a red light at the intersection, began driving northbound when the signal turned green, running over the pedestrian who was lying on the roadway and out of the driver’s line of sight, police said.

Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

