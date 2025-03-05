Murder suspect, 28, killed in shootout with Big Isle police

A 28-year-old murder suspect was killed in a Tuesday evening shootout in Volcano with Hawaii island police officers following a dayslong manhunt in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman killed in an early morning shooting in Puna.

The manhunt for suspect Isaiah Kaleo Jiaan Fourshey came to an end around 6 p.m. when law enforcement officers engaged him near the Namakanipaio Campground off Highway 11 in Volcano. He was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

No one else was injured. A portion of Highway 11 was temporarily closed for several hours but has since reopened, and the campground is open to the public.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, officers responded to a residence on Hibiscus Street in Mountain View. A woman called police to report that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend identified as Fourshey had arrived at the home looking for her daughter.

After being informed that the daughter was not present, Fourshey allegedly drew a handgun and fired at the woman’s husband multiple times. The man was not injured, and Fourshey fled the scene before police arrived.

While officers investigated the first shooting, a second call came in from Fourshey’s ex-girlfriend, who reported that Fourshey had arrived at her sister’s home on Plumeria Street in Mountain View.

According to the report, Fourshey forcibly entered the residence and shot at the two women, striking a 28-year-old victim later identified as Latisha Soares.

Responding officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel performed life-saving measures on Soares, who was later transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.

An autopsy for Soares is scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued its investigation into the case which has been classified as second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives learned that Fourshey resided on Hibiscus Street, where they found his vehicle, but he was not found there although evidence at the scene indicated that he had been there after the shootings.

Fourshey was then involved in an officer-involved shooting in Volcano and was pronounced dead two hours later.

As part of standard procedure, the Hawaii Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards initiated a critical incident review. Two officers involved in the shooting — one with 15 years of service and another with seven years — have been placed on administrative leave while the review is conducted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation due to its location within the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. HPD continues to provide assistance in the investigation.