Trump officials remove list of federal properties for possible sale

WASHINGTON >> On Tuesday, the Trump administration identified more than 440 federal properties that could be sold off, a list that included high-profile buildings such as the headquarters of the FBI, Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

By this morning, the entire inventory had been taken down, replaced by an agency webpage that said the list of properties was “coming soon.”

The General Services Administration, an agency that manages the federal real estate portfolio, had already revised the list at least once. In the hours after it was published, about 100 properties, including many in the Washington area, were removed.

The changes stirred up confusion over the Trump administration’s plan to offload a vast amount of federal property. Officials at the GSA said the “disposal” of the buildings could help save hundreds of millions of dollars and ensure that taxpayers do not have to pay for “underutilized federal office space.” But the list swiftly came under criticism by Democratic lawmakers and some former federal officials who worried about the potential impact on government services across the country.

A spokesperson for the agency said today that officials have received an “overwhelming amount of interest” since releasing the list, and they expect to republish it in the near future after they evaluate initial input. The spokesperson stressed that it will be continuously reviewed and updated.

The original version of the list included offices of several Cabinet-level departments and other large spaces used by the Agriculture Department and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Those were among the buildings removed when the list was whittled down to 320 properties. Still included for possible sale in that version: buildings used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as field offices for the Social Security Administration in areas like western Pennsylvania and Saginaw, Michigan.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Federal buildings that were about 1 million square feet were marked for possible sale in Los Angeles; Atlanta; St. Louis; Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Kansas City, Missouri. In New York City, the properties included offices for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, along with two downtown buildings that house offices for federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York and the IRS.

Though the properties are not formally listed on the market, a spokesperson for the GSA said Tuesday that the agency would consider and evaluate all serious offers.

Some lawmakers were quick to condemn the move. In letters to Trump administration officials, Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, both Minnesota Democrats, said they were alarmed about the potential sale of buildings such as the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which houses offices for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Fort Snelling, Minnesota, near Minneapolis.

“In particular, the closure of the Whipple Building would jeopardize veterans’ services for thousands of Minnesota veterans,” the senators wrote. “Veterans’ access to disability and pension benefits, employment and housing counseling, and memorial benefits would all be impacted.”

Officials at the GSA said Tuesday that the effort was meant to target buildings that were “functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce.”

“We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these long-standing issues,” the agency said in a statement.

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, and his government overhaul operation known as the Department of Government Efficiency have taken a keen interest in the GSA. In recent weeks, Musk’s team has boasted about the termination of hundreds of real estate leases and promised to eliminate “underutilized” federal buildings.

Several of Musk’s allies have been deployed to the agency to assess the federal real estate portfolio and work on government technology services.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company