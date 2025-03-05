Letter: Audit confirms Skyline a $10B waste of money

The Office of the City Auditor and the Star-Advertiser are to be commended for publicizing the inherent flaws in the $10 billion Skyline debacle (“Skyline short of expectations,” Star-Advertiser, March 1). In its report, the auditor sums up why the system will never be effective, stating, “public transportation commuters face disproportionately longer travel times compared to solo drivers, diminishing Skyline’s appeal as a commuting option.” This is compounded by the fact that most residents of Hawaii are likely unwilling to give up the flexibility of having their car at a destination. Extending the line to the airport will help (a little).

The auditor noted inadequate operating hours as another low-ridership factor. Although, since not many are riding, shorter hours may be saving costs.

I continue to see this project as a never-ending and ineffective tax sump at all levels. Think what we could’ve done with $10 billion elsewhere.

David Houff

Kahala

