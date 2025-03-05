Letter: Harsh penalties to deal with excessive speeding

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am writing this letter to express my thoughts about state House Bill 54 relating to severe penalties for excessive speeding. I recently watched the live hearing for HB 54 and agree that excessive speeding should be considered a Class C felony.

Many individuals in Hawaii have been seriously injured and even killed by excessive speeding, and putting speed bumps in the spots where these accidents occur isn’t helping the situation. I have had friends be involved in excessive speeding accidents. Our community cannot risk any more lives. Think back to the 2023 death of McKinley High School student Sara Yara; her family did not deserve that at all.

I urge lawmakers to vote yes on this bill and prevent future accidents. This bill could save many lives and strongly encourage individuals to not excessively speed by showing extreme consequences.

Andy Ku

Moiliili

