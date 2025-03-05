Letter: Trump doing level best to clean up Biden’s mess

The prior administration left us over $35 trillion in debt with unpaid interest of $1.6 trillion by unsustainably printing money out of thin air. Donald Trump is feverishly attempting to avert a financial disaster by eradicating government’s criminal waste, applying tariffs against unfair trade practices, returning our manufacturing sector and jobs, and bringing revenue as our old system did for 123 years. He is also immediately ending the war in Ukraine to restore normal economic flows to remove inflation.

Our dollar will become stronger with greater purchasing power, and I believe tariff costs will ultimately be borne by producers and buyers to keep market share, mostly not passed on to consumers.

The damage, however, is so severe, already our financial markets are eroding into a two-year drop of 80%. If an economy is not fixed, it will self-correct with a sledge hammer.

Gene Dumaran

Ewa Beach

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter