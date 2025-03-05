Letter: Trump mistreatment of Zelenskyy a stain on U.S.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A man who for three years has bravely fought the illegal invasion of his country by Vladimir Putin came to Washington in hope of help and peace. Instead, he was humiliated and dressed down like a misbehaving, ungrateful schoolboy.

The televised image of the uncouth, callous American president shot around the world like a thunderbolt, turning pity for our country under Donald Trump into disbelief, consternation and anger.

From what I hear from abroad, the world is not simply aghast at the spectacle of arrogance, ignorance and indecency of Trump and his acolytes toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but is equally stunned by the lack of commensurate outrage by the American people.

Trump thought his imperious, disrespectful behavior toward Zelenskyy would make for good television. Far from that, it etches on the soul of America an indelible imprint of one of the most shameful moments in its history.

Ursula Retherford

Kailua

