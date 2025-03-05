Letter: USAID dismantling tears down decades of work

Hawaii has always stood at the crossroads of the Pacific; a bridge between cultures, economies and global challenges. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been a critical force in strengthening that bridge by promoting stability, preventing conflict and delivering humanitarian aid around the world. Now, with its sudden dismantling, we are watching decades of American leadership collapse overnight.

USAID has provided disaster relief after tsunamis, delivered vaccines to prevent pandemics and supported education programs that give young people alternatives to extremism. These efforts protect both global stability and U.S. national security. For Hawaii’s farmers and businesses, USAID has also been a key partner in opening markets and sustaining demand for American goods.

Congress must act now. The destruction of USAID is a reckless move that weakens America’s position in the world. We must restore it — not just for our allies, but for our own future.

Jeff Polovina

Kailua

