Off the news: Kealoha scandal officials get slap on wrist

In what is likely a last round of federal prosecutions connected to the corrupt, criminal offenses perpetrated by former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and former Honolulu Police Department Chief Louis Kealoha, three public officials were formally charged with misdemeanor conspiracy on Monday.

Under a plea deal, former Corporation Counsel Donna Yuk Lan Leong and ex-Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max Sword committed to plead guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud federal and city governments, diverting federal funds to pay Louis Kealoha to retire. Roy Keiji Amemiya Jr. entered a deferred prosecution agreement. None faces federal prison time.