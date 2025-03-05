Off the news: OHA’s grand Kakaako vision shelved again

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ massive redevelopment vision for its Kakaako Makai lands has proven too massive, again. Senate Bill 534 — which aimed to open the door to residential development on waterfront sites where it’s now banned, and busted some height limits — has been shelved.

A proposed second draft of the bill has been deferred by two key Senate committees, casting OHA’s plans into legislative limbo, short of some tricky maneuvering. But SB 534 will certainly bear monitoring in 2026, since bills introduced this year remain viable into the next legislative session.