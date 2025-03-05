A refreshing dessert

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

You’ll spend just minutes putting together this beautiful dessert. The only difficult part is having to prepare it the day before so the ice cream can freeze. Make your own ice cream pie by defrosting the ice cream until slightly soft and spreading it into a store-bought graham cracker crust pie shell. Any ice cream flavor is good; 32 ounces fills the pie shell and 48 ounces creates a mound. Instead of buying an expensive cake, buy ice cream on sale and celebrate. Refrigerate pie overnight until hard and cut into pieces. To make it a bit fancier, garnish each slice with canned whipped cream and fresh berries or even freeze-dried berries. No berries? Garnish with colored or chocolate sprinkles.

Ice cream pie

Ingredients:

• 1 9-inch graham cracker

crust

• 32 to 48 ounces strawberry

ice cream, substitute any flavor

• Canned whipped cream

• Dried or fresh berries,

substitute sprinkles

Directions:

The night before you want to serve this dessert, defrost the ice cream at room temperature for about 1 hour.

Scoop into the pie crust, cover and freeze overnight.

Cut into a pie wedge, add a dollop of whipped cream and garnish with dried or fresh berries or sprinkles.