A unique coffee flavor

You’ve probably heard of the Arnold Palmer, a refreshing beverage that blends iced tea and lemonade. But what about iced coffee lemonade?

Well, this zesty caffeinated drink is available at Dean & Deluca (multiple locations) through the end of March. Each Dean & Deluca location features a unique coffee blend, so each iced coffee lemonade will have a slightly different flavor depending where you get it.

This drink is $5.50 for a 16-ounce serving and $6.50 for a 24-ounce serving. It is a limited time offering available while supplies last.

For more info, visit deandelucahawaii.com and follow the biz on Instagram

(@deanandelucahawaii).

Special sake-pairing Menu

Hoku’s at The Kahala Hotel & Resort (5000 Kahala Ave.) is hosting a special sake-pairing event at 5:30 p.m. on March 7. Guests will be treated to a curated selection of premium Dassai sake from Japan. These sakes are known for their gorgeous aromas and mellow flavors.

The sakes will be paired with a special tasting menu created by The Kahala’s executive chef Jonathan Mizukami. On the menu will be Japanese scallop carpaccio with Dassai 23; slow-poached Japanese hirame with Dassai 39; grilled beef tenderloin with Dassai 45; and yogurt panna cotta with Nigori 45.

Tickets are $175 per person. For more information and to make a reservation, visit kahalaresort.com.

Spring-inspired Japanese desserts

Japanese-style dessert shop kulu kulu in Royal Hawaiian Center (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B-218) has a trio of special sakura-inspired desserts for March. These pastries are a must-try for folks who can’t get enough of strawberries and the color pink.

The sakura azuki shortcake ($6.95) features layers of cherry blossom-flavored spongecake and creamy azuki bean and strawberry frosting, and is finished with a candied strawberry on top. The Sakura matcha strawberry dessert ($6.25) is a sakura-flavored mousse with a matcha mousse center and finished with a sour strawberry jam. Finally, the Sakura Mont Blanc ($6.95) is inspired by the French pastry and features almond cream, cherry-blossom-flavored cream and yuzu cream cheese.

To view kulu kulu’s full lineup of desserts or to order a custom cake for a special occasion, visit kulukulucake.com.

Elegant, upscale French cuisine

Paris Hawaii has reopened in the former Hank’s Haute Dog space (324 Coral St.) at SALT at Our Kakaako.

Chef Yuya Yamanaka studied French cuisine at a French restaurant in Osaka, Japan, before moving to France and training at a bistro in Paris. He opened the first iteration of Paris Hawaii back in 2018.

The current version of the restaurant is described as an elegant, innovative dining experience that specializes in contemporary French cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. It offers a revolving prix fixe menu that is perfect for special occasions.

To learn more and to book a reservation, follow the business on Instagram (@paris.hawaii).

A cozy, affordable café experience

As its name implies, Hello Again Coffee (1121 Nuuanu Ave. Ste. 104) will have you coming back for more.

The café prides itself on its friendly customer service, extensive menu of coffee and tea-based beverages, and reasonable prices.

An 8-ounce Americano is $4 and a single espresso shot is $3. The extensive menu also includes a lavender latte ($6.25), a cardamon rose latte ($7.75), a strawberry bonbon latte ($7) and a tiramisu latte ($7.25). Drinks come hot or iced with a choice of regular or non-dairy milk.

The business boasts a no tipping policy and doesn’t charge extra for non-dairy milks. The café is cozy but its minimalist aesthetic with bright pops of yellow makes it a clean and comfortable oasis to hang out or get some work done.

For more info, visit helloagaincoffee.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@helloagaincoffee).

Fine dining for families

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) has introduced a new three-course dinner, the Ohana Casual Sundays ($60 per person), meant to be shared family-style. It’s available on Sundays and will feature a rotating selection of salad and pastas along with a main course. The inaugural dinner featured a burrata and seasonal fruit salad, penne Bolognese and roasted spareribs with garlic rice pilaf.

The group minimum for this meal is four people, the maximum is 16 people.

Margotto Hawaii is known for using high-quality culinary ingredients complemented by aromatic shavings of the finest seasonal truffles sourced from around the world. It also features an impressive wine collection and is a Krug Ambassador restaurant.

For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com or call 808-592-8500.