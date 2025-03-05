Classic Senegalese sauce creates perfect balance

A combination of onion, parsley, scallions and chile, this classic Senegalese sauce adds complexity to dishes. Typically used to stuff fish as a marinade and top it as a bold relish, it is also great for tempering the smoky char of grilled chicken or steak. In this recipe, some sauce rof is used as a marinade and served as a topping. Thinned with a dash of olive oil, the relish also gets lemon juice to add a lovely sparkle. Go for a nice marbled cut of meat — the fat intensifies the flavor of the grilled meat and the sauce rof cuts through the richness. This condiment can be made up to 24 hours in advance and refrigerated in an airtight jar.

Grilled (or Broiled) Steak With Sauce Rof

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak or bone-

less short ribs (see tip)

• Coarse kosher salt (such as

Morton) and black pepper

• 1 medium white or yellow onion,

diced

• 1 serrano chile or jalapeño,

stemmed

• 2 garlic cloves, peeled

• 4 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

• 1 small bunch parsley, leaves and

tender stems only (about 2 ounces)

• 1 lemon

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Pat the steak dry and season lightly with salt.

Roughly chop the onion in a food processor by pulsing repeatedly. Add the serrano and garlic and pulse to combine. Add the scallions and parsley and pulse until chopped into a coarse paste. Transfer the paste to a large bowl and zest the lemon directly into it. Stir in 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. (Alternatively, finely chop the onion, serrano, garlic, scallions and parsley into a coarse paste by hand. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the lemon zest, oil, salt and pepper.)

Transfer about 3/4 cup of the paste to a small bowl. Place the meat in the large bowl and turn to coat. Marinate for at least 15 minutes at room temperature, or refrigerate, covered if needed, for up to 12 hours.

Combine the reserved marinade with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and squeeze in about 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and a pinch of black pepper, stir to combine and set aside.

Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high.

Scrape any excess marinade off the steak and discard. Grill the steak until the contact side is seared, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook for an additional 3 minutes for medium-rare. Cook for an additional minute on each side for medium.

Transfer the steak to a board to rest for at least 5 minutes. Slice and transfer to a serving platter. Spoon the marinade dressing over the steak and serve immediately.

Tip:

If your boneless short ribs are already in slices that are 1/2 inch thick or thinner, you can use them as is. If they’re thicker, lay several strips on a piece of plastic wrap, leaving about 1/2 inch between each slice and top with another piece of plastic wrap. Pound the meat with a rolling pin or the bottom of a heavy bottle until the strips are flattened to about 1/2 inch thick.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company