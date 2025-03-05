Creative cuisine

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Str’Eats of Aloha has grown tremendously since it opened in May 2019. Not only does it have a brick-and-mortar location on Sand Island, it’s also building a second food truck.

“My dream was always to have a food truck or restaurant business, now I have both — and growing,” says owner Rudy Ducusin. “(I’ve) been through a lot in my lifetime, even hitting rock bottom, but I never gave up.”

The biz is known for its unique take on beloved local classics, including bentos, fried noodles and plate lunches.

Popular items include guava smoked meat ($17), which boasts smoked pork sauteed with onions and guava sauce; Salmon Katsu Overload ($20) featuring salmon katsu, garlic mayo, imitation crab, green onions, fishcake, spicy mayo, unagi, taegu and furikake; and honey macadamia nut chicken ($16). The latter is chicken karaage coated in honey-mayo and topped with candied macadamia nuts.

The Manapua Truck Special ($15.50) is another bestselling item.

“This one has been a fun dish as it brings the nostalgia of a manapua truck,” says Ducusin. “(It comprises) char siu fried noodles, fried chicken tempura (using) thick batter the way we remember from our neighborhood manapua truck and some pork hash.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“This was a collab with The Porhash Factory (@theporkhashfactory on Instagram),” he adds. “Owner Dustin Domingo makes these amazing pork hash.”

Customers will be glad to find an extensive menu at its storefront, which offers many specials like its roast brisket with gravy. Str’Eats of Aloha now offers more catering options as well.

“(My favorite thing) is seeing people excited about our food; more so just connecting with people one plate at a time,” concludes Ducusin.

Be sure to follow @streats_of_aloha on Instagram as the biz posts a monthly schedule of events that includes where its food truck will be.

Str’Eats of Aloha

Address: 111 Sand Island Access Road, Honolulu

Phone: 808-784-0051 (shop)/ 808-763-6275 (cell)

Email: streatsofaloha@gmail.com

Instagram: @streats_of_aloha

How to pay: Cash, Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay and most major credit cards

How to order: In person, text, social media