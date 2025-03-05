Let’s ‘taco’ bout it

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
By Becky Mits
Today
•
Updated
5:12 p.m.
Tacos are one of my favorite foods — here are some options to enjoy:
Can you pitch a taco?
PITCH SPORTS BAR (685 Auahi St. Ste. 216) recently introduced its Taco Tuesday specials and they are delicious. Get two tacos for $7 and choose from options like pork carnitas, kalbi, carne asada, chicken Tinga and fish. My favorite was the pork carnitas. The biz also offers chips and salsa ($6), which feature colorful corn chips and a roasted garlic salsa that isn’t too spicy or too mild. To fully immerse customers in Taco Tuesday, PITCH SPORTS BAR offers five Jaliscos for $25.
Visit pitchsportsbar.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@pitchsportsbar).
It’s for the streets
For street-style tacos that are out of this world, Tlacuaches 808 (438 Hobron Lane Ste. 115) has a plethora of tasty and innovative choices to choose from. For the undecided, the biz has a taco sampler ($20.95), which features options like chicken, beef, pork and veggie. It also has specialty Chilango tacos ($21), which are four tacos on corn tortillas, piled high with pork, and covered with onions, cilantro and salsa. Occasionally, Tlacuaches 808 will have dessert specials like churros ($9.95) with butterscotch ice cream.
Visit tlacuaches808.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@tlacuaches808).
Well aloha, Mamacita
Famous online, Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) has birria tacos that live up to the hype. Its street taco set birria with consommé ($11.95) features three slow-cooked birria beef tacos with cilantro and red onion. The biz also offers its birria as a crunch wrap with consommé ($17.95), which comes with a side of sour cream. For pescatarians, Aloha Mamacita has a fish taco set ($17.95) that comes with three basa fish fillets in a corn tortilla with pickled vegetables and a cilantro crema sauce.
Call 808-650-0029 or follow the biz on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).