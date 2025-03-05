Let’s ‘taco’ bout it

Tacos are one of my favorite foods — here are some options to enjoy:

Can you pitch a taco?

PITCH SPORTS BAR (685 Auahi St. Ste. 216) recently introduced its Taco Tuesday specials and they are delicious. Get two tacos for $7 and choose from options like pork carnitas, kalbi, carne asada, chicken Tinga and fish. My favorite was the pork carnitas. The biz also offers chips and salsa ($6), which feature colorful corn chips and a roasted garlic salsa that isn’t too spicy or too mild. To fully immerse customers in Taco Tuesday, PITCH SPORTS BAR offers five Jaliscos for $25.

Visit pitchsportsbar.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@pitchsportsbar).

It’s for the streets

For street-style tacos that are out of this world, Tlacuaches 808 (438 Hobron Lane Ste. 115) has a plethora of tasty and innovative choices to choose from. For the undecided, the biz has a taco sampler ($20.95), which features options like chicken, beef, pork and veggie. It also has specialty Chilango tacos ($21), which are four tacos on corn tortillas, piled high with pork, and covered with onions, cilantro and salsa. Occasionally, Tlacuaches 808 will have dessert specials like churros ($9.95) with butterscotch ice cream.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Visit tlacuaches808.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@tlacuaches808).

Well aloha, Mamacita

Famous online, Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) has birria tacos that live up to the hype. Its street taco set birria with consommé ($11.95) features three slow-cooked birria beef tacos with cilantro and red onion. The biz also offers its birria as a crunch wrap with consommé ($17.95), which comes with a side of sour cream. For pescatarians, Aloha Mamacita has a fish taco set ($17.95) that comes with three basa fish fillets in a corn tortilla with pickled vegetables and a cilantro crema sauce.

Call 808-650-0029 or follow the biz on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).