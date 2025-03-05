Savory sensation

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Using a bit of oil, garlic powder, liquid aminos and lemon juice will produce a savory dish of asparagus. Garlic powder is incorporated into the simple sauce, giving it a subtle flavor.

Liquid aminos, like soy sauce, is made from soybeans but does not contain wheat, so is gluten-free. It is found in most grocery stores.

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup pine nuts

• 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or granules

• 1/4 teaspoon water

• 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1/2 tablespoon avocado oil

• 1 pound asparagus, trimmed

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper,

to taste

• 1-2 tablespoons liquid aminos

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Directions:

In a large, dry pan, toast pine nuts and pumpkin seeds over medium heat until fragrant, 2-4 minutes. Pour mixture onto a plate to cool.

In a small bowl, mix garlic powder/granules with water to form a paste.

Return pan to the stovetop over medium heat and add the oils. Mix in the garlic paste; cook 30 seconds.

Add trimmed asparagus and lightly season with salt and black pepper. Cook until spears are crisp but tender, about 3-6 minutes depending on their thickness. Stir to cook evenly.

Add liquid aminos, lemon juice, and half the toasted seed blend; stir to mix. Turn the asparagus to coat each spear with sauce. Taste and season with more salt if needed.

Place asparagus mix on a serving dish, distributing nuts and seeds as needed. Top with remaining pine nuts and pumpkin seeds if desired. Serves 4.