Spiced beef meatballs pack extra flavor

A favorite of chef Elsy Dinvil, these tender fried beef meatballs were a common sight on her childhood dinner table in Jérémie, Haiti. Comforting yet complex thanks to epis, a Haitian seasoning blend made with herbs and spices, they’re a great addition to rice or even some crusty bread. You can enjoy them as is or with the piquant onion and tomato sauce below. If you like heat, be sure to break open the Scotch bonnet chile after it’s tender from stewing, and it’ll give the sauce a hot, fruity flavor.

Boulèts (Epis-Spiced Meatballs)

Adapted by

Korsha Wilson

Ingredients:

For the boulèts:

• 1 (6- to 8-inch) French roll or

baguette (see Tip)

• 2/3 cup evaporated milk or

unsweetened coconut milk

• 1 pound ground beef (preferably

ground sirloin)

• 7 tablespoons epis (Haitian seasoning),

store-bought or homemade

• 1 egg yolk (optional)

• Salt, if desired

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (see Tip)

• About 3 cups olive oil or vegetable

oil, for frying

For the sauce:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil (or oil of

your choice)

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 3 tablespoons epis (Haitian seasoning)

• 1 bouquet garni (4 thyme sprigs

and 3 flat-leaf parsley sprigs, tied

together with kitchen string if

desired)

• 1 whole Scotch bonnet or habanero

chile

• 2 1/2 cups water or stock of choice

• 10 to 12 pieces macaroni or penne

pasta (optional)

• 1 tablespoon lime juice (optional)

• Salt

• 3 thick slices red or yellow onion

(from 1 large onion)

• Cooked rice, rice and beans, or

fried or boiled plantains, for serving

Directions:

Prepare the boulèts: Using your hands, tear the insides of the bread into small pieces (you should have 1 to 1 1/4 cups) and place in a small bowl. (Save the crusts for another use.) Pour the evaporated milk over the bread and let it rest while you prepare the meat mixture.

In a medium bowl, combine the ground beef, epis and egg yolk (if using). Squeeze the excess milk from the bread and add the bread to the beef mixture. Mix thoroughly, using a spoon or your hands. (If you’d like, test for seasoning: Take a small portion of the meat mixture and cook through in a pan or the microwave. Taste, and if necessary, add salt to the uncooked beef mixture as desired.) Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to an hour.

Cook the boulèts: Fill a 10- to 12-inch high-sided frying pan or Dutch oven with oil to about 1-inch deep and heat on medium-high. While the oil is heating, place the flour in a shallow bowl. Divide the beef mixture into 8 equal portions and form into 2 1/2-inch balls. Roll each ball in the flour to coat (you may have a little flour left in the bowl) and transfer to a plate. When the oil is hot (about 350 degrees on an instant-read or deep-fry thermometer; see Tip), add the meatballs to the oil and fry for about 3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

Make the sauce: In another pan on medium, heat 2 tablespoons oil and add the tomato paste. Let it fry for 2 to 3 minutes, until the oil is stained red. Add the epis, bouquet garni and Scotch bonnet, stirring to combine. Pour in the water or stock, taste for seasoning, adding salt if desired, and bring to a boil on high. Add the macaroni (if using). Reduce the heat to medium-low and let simmer 6 minutes, to thicken slightly and allow the flavors to blend.

Add the fried meatballs to the sauce and let simmer for another 6 minutes. Taste and season the sauce to taste with salt and lime juice, if desired. Remove and discard the bouquet garni and the Scotch bonnet (or keep chile for serving).

Add the sliced onions and cook for another 5 minutes, until cooked through but still slightly crunchy (or longer if you prefer your onions more tender). Serve hot with cooked rice, rice and beans, or fried or boiled plantains on the side.

Tip:

If you’d like to make the dish gluten-free, use 2 mashed cooked yellow potatoes instead of the bread and gluten-free flour for coating the meatballs.

To determine if the oil is hot enough without using a thermometer, Dinvil adds one drop of water from the tip of one finger. If the oil boils, it’s not hot enough, but if the drop of water forms a bubble, then the oil is ready for frying.

Total time: 1 hour 35 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company