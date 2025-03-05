You have to ‘Thai’ this new biz

Thai food has always had a special place in my heart. When I worked in town, my best friends and I would meet during my lunch break and go to The Manifest for iced hapa mochas — my favorite iced coffee on the island.

These truly were my best friends ever because they would also bring me lunch. These included Liliha Bakery baked goods and McDonald’s Happy Meals (don’t judge us) — but my absolute fave was pad ga pow (Thai basil stir fry with rice and an over-easy egg) from Thai Herb Kitchen. Sadly, this establishment is permanently closed, but the memories I have of eating there, and of my best friends bringing me takeout from there, live in my heart forever.

So, when my work besties suggested The Sister Restaurant & Cafe for our monthly get-together — I was all for it. The biz opened Feb. 5 on Sheridan Street, across from Walmart, and is known for its unique take on fusion breakfast fare (available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) such as waffles and open-faced croissants with signature Thai cuisine.

When we got there, the place was already jam-packed. Fortunately, we were able to snag the last available table. Entering the restaurant felt like stepping into someone’s home; the ambiance felt warm and welcoming, and the decor was adorable with its main wall showcasing green shelves filled with all sorts of interesting knickknacks. This all made sense as its website stated the restaurant was “inspired by the love of a sister who enjoys cooking for her family.”

We started with the fried chicken waffles ($18.99) that came with three waffles and a choice of green curry, panang or a spicy mayo dressing. We went with the latter as we’d already decided to try the cheesy panang dumplings ($15.99).

The chicken was fried to perfection — crispy on the outside but juicy on the inside, and the spicy mayo dressing enhanced its flavor even more. The waffles were on the fluffier side but would have been even better if they’d been crispier.

The cheesy panang dumplings were delicious, but what really took them over the top was the panang curry. It was so phenomenal we ended up dipping every dish in it! It had a creamier consistency than other panang dishes I’d tried. We later learned this was thanks to The Sister using more coconut milk in its recipe.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

We opted for the mild spice level, as not all of us had a high tolerance for heat, but The Sister lets customers choose their preferred spice level.

The same panang was found in another popular dish — The Sister Fries ($14.99), which were topped with herb-marinated chicken, cheese and other seasonings. This chicken was also delicious; we all agreed this biz really knows how to do chicken.

The panang for this dish had a smokier flavor to it (most likely due to the herb-marinated chicken and seasonings) that my friend said reminded her of Jamaican jerk chicken. The sauce was on the bottom, though, so we made sure to dip the fries thoroughly to really get the perfect bite.

We also ordered another classic brunch item, the smoked salmon waffle ($19.99). Now, usually I get this as a bagel but this was a very interesting take with the waffles.

It came with the usual ingredients of dill cream cheese, capers and red onions, and the biz added some lettuce and tomatoes as well. You really can’t go wrong with this staple breakfast item and The Sister did it absolutely right.

The restaurant also recently introduced a dinner menu, which is available from 5 to 9 p.m. The chef was kind enough to come and talk with us about the breakfast items and gave us tips about which dinner dishes to try.

He recommended the kao yum naem ($21.99), which boasts a crispy fried rice, fermented pork sausage, coconut, onion, mint, cilantro and fresh lettuce, and can be prepared mild, medium or spicy. Another dish he raved about was the kor moo yang ($19.99), which features juicy, marinated pork grilled to perfection and served with a house sauce.

We left with our stomachs full but our hearts fuller as The Sister Restaurant & Cafe staff really did put so much love into every dish and treated each of us as family. See you all again — but this time, for dinner!

The Sister Restaurant & Cafe

Address

706 Sheridan St., Honolulu

Phone

808-369-7066

Hours

8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily breakfast (last call 2:30 p.m.); 5-9 p.m. daily dinner (last call 8:30 p.m.)

Website

thesisterhawaii.com

Food: 4/5

Drinks n/a

Price: $$$/$$$$

Ambiance: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: Parking lot in the back of restaurant