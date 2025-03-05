2 women are indicted in 3-year-old girl’s death

A grand jury Tuesday indicted two Oahu women in connection with the death of 3-year-old Sarai Perez-­Riviera in Kapolei. The indictment charges 26-year- old Janae Perez and 34-year-old Ashleigh Utley with five felony counts, including second-­degree murder, first-degree assault and kidnapping.

Both women are being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

On the evening of June 13, Honolulu police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a residence on Kekuilani Loop in Kapolei. Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the child. She was transported to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu but was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.

First responders discovered Perez-Rivera malnourished with ashen skin and visible injuries, including bruises on her legs, hips, arms, face, back and head, along with abrasions and scab wounds on her hands and back, according to police.

Following an initial investigation, Perez-Riviera’s three siblings were placed into protective custody. The children were taken to the hospital, where a 6-year-old boy was treated for severe dehydration and later released in good condition. A 5-year-old boy was admitted for extreme dehydration, while a 2-year-old was examined and released. The gender of the youngest child has not been disclosed.

On Feb. 24, after extensive testing, a forensic pathologist determined that Perez-Rivera’s death resulted from dehydration and starvation. The pathologist also noted numerous contusions on her head and extremities and found her body weight and body mass index to be severely low, consistent with chronic abuse and neglect.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Perez and Utley were arrested Feb. 27 in the Kalihi area on suspicion of second-­degree murder, first-degree assault, hindering prosecution and two counts of kidnapping, and were charged later that night. The two women also face charges for abusing other children in the household through similar neglect.

“The fact that a judge decided to hold these defendants without bail reflects the seriousness of these crimes,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement.

Alm also referenced the office’s efforts to strengthen laws protecting children from abuse, specifically citing two companion bills introduced to the Legislature this session. These bills aim to address gaps in current laws related to child torture, particularly cases involving starvation as a form of abuse. One of the proposed provisions — making the deprivation of food, water or clothing a crime — was not included in the passed version of Senate Bill 281. Alm noted that this law would have provided law enforcement with better tools to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Second-degree murder carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Kidnapping, classified as a Class A felony, carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. First-degree attempted assault, a Class B felony, carries a sentence of up to 10 years. Both Perez and Utley face extended sentencing as multiple offenders.

Both women are presumed innocent unless proved guilty. The prosecution of the case is being led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erika Candelario.