Hundreds of people lined both sides of Beretania Street at the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest against the Trump administration agenda, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress in Washington, D.C.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

More than 100 protesters showed up at noon Tuesday in front of the state Capitol in Honolulu to speak out against President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk and their policies.

The grassroots political group 50501 organized the peaceful protest against the Trump administration’s policies, with 50 events that take place in 50 U.S. states as part of one movement.

Tuesday was designated as a “national day of action for democracy” following another rally held in February with the theme of “No kings on Presidents Day.”

The protesters lined both sides of South Beretania Street, this time expressing their support for Ukraine and lashing out against the continued mass layoffs of federal workers and what they said was a dismantling of democracy.

They held mostly handmade signs that said, “God Bless Ukraine,” “Thieves in the White House” and “Send Musk to Mars,” eliciting honks from motorists.

A woman with a bullhorn led a chant: “In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Some brought their pet dogs wearing “Dogs against DOGE” signs, referring to Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, which has been slashing government positions.

Lara Palafox of Hawaii Stands With Ukraine carried a blue-and-yellow umbrella, the colors of Ukraine’s flag, and a sign that said, “The Only Peace Russia Wants Is a Piece of Ukraine.”

“I’m very concerned as an American citizen of Ukrainian heritage of the way in which way autocrats are taking over and taking away democracy,” she told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “This is America. I think the former presidents would roll over in their graves to see what is happening to American today.”

She said she never thought an American president would stoop so low and side with an autocrat such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She called the tense Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrai­n­ian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week “disgusting.”

“There was nothing diplomatic about it at all,” she said. “It looked like a schoolyard brawl where two guys were ganging up on this guy who had come to ask for help and has thanked American people many, many, many times.”

On the other side of her handmade sign, she wrote, “You Snooze, You Lose Democracy.”

Trump on Tuesday evening lauded his administration’s “swift and unrelenting action” during its first six weeks in his speech to a joint session of Congress.

He said America was “on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.” Also, he said that he was just getting started.

Before the speech Byrde Cestare of Kailua wielded a pole with a U.S. flag at the protest, saying it was time to speak up.

”When the government is getting this corrupt, you have to take to the streets,” she said. “You can’t stand by. You have to let them know this is not our future. What he’s doing with Ukraine is just despicable. What he’s doing with our government is despicable. So we’re not going to put up with four years of this.”

She added that personally, she felt it was time to “take back our flag.”

“It is not a MAGA flag,” she said. “It’s the American flag. And yeah, we’re in trouble.”

Paul Duarte-Noe was standing up for park rangers who had lost their jobs.

He was a Kupu Hawaii serv­ice member, working with various state and national parks as part of the nonprofit’s program.

Recently, he was doing restoration work at Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge, and recalled that on the last day of service, half the staff had been terminated.

He said he’s most angry about the mischaracterization of federal workers as “parasites.”

“These are the most selfless, heroic people who are taking care of the aina,” he said. “Park rangers save lives and they’re educating the keiki. They’re anything but parasites.”

This 50501 protest Tuesday was in addition to an earlier one held on Presidents Day at the state Capitol protesting Project 2025.

A protest was also held Saturday at national parks across the U.S. and outside of Pearl Harbor, Haleakala and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to call attention to DOGE’s slashing of park rangers.

Weekly rallies are also scheduled, starting this evening, to protest Musk and his actions, at the Waikiki Tesla dealership on Kala­kaua Avenue.